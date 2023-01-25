This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Cannot be Arrested or Disqualified until He is Convicted by The Supreme Court—Femi Falana

Popular human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, while speaking during an interview with Channels Television Sunrise, stated that Atiku Abubakar cannot be disqualified from contesting for the presidency once he has not been convicted by a law court.

Femi Falana made this statement while speaking on the money laundering allegations filed against the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. According to him, “What the law is saying now, the Supreme Court’s pronouncement in Atiku Abubakar versus the Federal Government, is that, unless you are convicted by a court for an offense, you cannot be disqualified from contesting an election in Nigeria.”

Speaking further, he added that, if eventually, the allegations are being investigated as demanded and he is found guilty, he won’t be arrested or disqualified because the section of the constitution that may disqualify a presidential candidate from contesting an election if they are indicted on fraud allegations and found guilty by the law court has been ripped off the constitution by the national assembly.

Dear esteemed readers, Share your thoughts on this article.

Fast forward until the sixth minute.

Video Credit: Channels Television

Content created and supplied by: Dhanielblog (via 50minds

News )

#Atiku #Arrested #Disqualified #Convicted #Supreme #CourtFemi #FalanaAtiku Cannot be Arrested or Disqualified until He is Convicted by The Supreme Court—Femi Falana Publish on 2023-01-25 07:53:34