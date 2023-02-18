NEWS

Atiku Cannot Be A Northern Candidate Because He Doesn’t Know Them & We Don’t Know Him- Seidu Baba

Ahead of the 2023 presidential candidate, A founding member of the Northern Elders Forum Alhaji Seidu Baba has said that the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is not and cannot be the candidate of the North, adding that they don’t know him. According to him, Atiku cannot be a Northern Candidate because he doesn’t know them and we don’t know him. He made this statement at a ceremony to commemorate the 10th Anniversary of the NEF in Abuja.

In his own, Seidu Baba said “Atiku has not been seen as somebody who is close to the North because he has not been fair to us. Over the years, he has contested against his juniors and against his seniors. If truly he believes in the North and cares for the Northern people why must he embark on the voyage of political desperation?. There is no way that Atiku can be a Northern candidate because he does not know them and we do not know him”,

