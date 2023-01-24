Atiku calls for Tinubu’s arrest over drug trafficking

Reactions trail as Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar asks Court to arrests Bola Tinubu over Drugs and Money Laundry.

According to Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, the National Drug investment Agency and Economic Crimes Commission EFCC should arrest Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling all Progressives Congress over alleged drug trafficking.

However, the opposition of the ruling All Progressives Congress of Tinubu/Shettima campaign team organization responded to PDP and urge court to disqualify Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP from the presidential poll over what it termed as #Atiku-Gate and Special Purpose Vehicle, SPV, saga.

Recall that, the Presidential Candidate of the ruling all Progressives Congress urged Nigerians not to bring back PDP to power, According to the Ruling all Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar will sell national assets to investors if elected in 2023. Tinubu said this during the campaign rally at Dutse, Jigawa state capital.

