NEWS

Atiku: “Bullion vans cannot predict election results.”

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 41 mins ago
0 337 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar pleaded with Nigerians on Sunday not to let “bullion vans” determine the 2023 election.

In a newsletter that our reporter obtained from the former vice president and frequent candidate for the presidency, he urged Nigerians to harness their fury over the naira’s depreciation and the oil crisis to overthrow the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“A few days ago, I was required to address the federal government’s currency conversion plan. I joined the rising chorus of people who were in favor of temporarily pushing out the deadline of January 31.

Although the CBN should be applauded for being so generous in granting this extension, it must move fast to ensure that the general public can readily utilize the new currency. To decrease the widespread suffering and wrath experienced by our people, this is important.

Atiku went on to commend the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for its efforts to pursue those who are hoarding the redesigned naira.

It is also critical to recognize the efforts of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) in identifying corrupt individuals who conceal their money.

Bubutain (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 41 mins ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

New Naira: It’s Not Your Business If Polls Are Conducted In A Corrupt Manner – Oshiomhole Blasts Emefiele

3 mins ago

Emefiele is fighting back for failure in securing APC presidential ticket – Ganduje

3 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Naira Redesign Is Senseless, Emefiele Deceived Buhari–Oshiomhole; Buhari Has Subdued Boko Haram—Buratai

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Taraba APC Sacks Chairman; Senator Aliyu Abdullahi Says Atiku, Obi Not Threats To APC

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button