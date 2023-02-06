Atiku: “Bullion vans cannot predict election results.”

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar pleaded with Nigerians on Sunday not to let “bullion vans” determine the 2023 election.

In a newsletter that our reporter obtained from the former vice president and frequent candidate for the presidency, he urged Nigerians to harness their fury over the naira’s depreciation and the oil crisis to overthrow the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“A few days ago, I was required to address the federal government’s currency conversion plan. I joined the rising chorus of people who were in favor of temporarily pushing out the deadline of January 31.

Although the CBN should be applauded for being so generous in granting this extension, it must move fast to ensure that the general public can readily utilize the new currency. To decrease the widespread suffering and wrath experienced by our people, this is important.

Atiku went on to commend the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for its efforts to pursue those who are hoarding the redesigned naira.

It is also critical to recognize the efforts of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) in identifying corrupt individuals who conceal their money.

