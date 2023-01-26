Atiku backs US visa ban on election riggers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, has backed the US visa ban on alleged Nigerian poll riggers.

According to The PUNCH, the US placed visa restrictions on some Nigerians who were allegedly trying to undermine democracy. It was noted that this was done as part of efforts to promote democracy and combat corruption in Nigeria.

The sanctioned persons, whose identities he withheld, would not be eligible for a US visa, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who made this announcement on Wednesday.

The senior diplomat further mentioned that some of the family members of individuals denied entry to the US might also be restricted.

We are devoted to fostering democracy in Nigeria and all throughout the world, he said. I’m announcing visa limitations for a select group of people in Nigeria today due to their interference with the democratic process during a recent election in that country.

In accordance with a policy to restrict visas for persons deemed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria, these individuals will be declared ineligible for visas to the United States under Section 212(a)(3)C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

These limitations may also apply to some of these people’s family members. This policy may also apply to other individuals who obstruct Nigeria’s democratic process, including before, during, and after the country’s elections in 2023.

The visa ban, according to Blinken, was not intended to harm the Nigerian people or its administration.

But in response to the prohibition, Atiku asked other “established democracies” to join the US in denying visas to election riggers in Nigeria his Twitter account on Wednesday.

“I applaud the United States’ decision to impose visa restrictions on anti-democratic individuals whose actions aim to sabotage the Nigerian elections in 2023.

The former vice president added, “I encourage other mature democracies to follow suit to ensure that there is no safe haven for the adversaries of our democracy.

