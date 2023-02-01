Atiku & Asiwaju Stood Against Obj’s Third Term, Obj Is Now Against Their Ambition – Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say former president Olusegun Obasanjo is against the ambition of Atiku and Asiwaju.

Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say when former president Obasanjo turned against former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Tinubu stood by him.

Shehu Sani added that when Obasanjo turned against the former governor of Lagos state by withholding the state funds, Atiku stood for Tinubu.

However, Shehu Sani made it known in his statement by saying Atiku and Tinubu stood against Obasanjo’s third term ambition for presidency.

Shehu Sani concluded by saying Obasanjo was now against the ambition of both Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“When Obasanjo turned against Atiku, Asiwaju actually stood for him. When Obasanjo turned against Asiwaju by withholding Lagos funds, Atiku actually stood for Asiwaju. Atiku and Asiwaju stood against Obasanjo’s third term. Obasanjo is now against the ambition of both Atiku and Asiwaju.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below.

Naija-hub-news (

)