Atiku angry because G-5 governors rejected him — Ortom

According to Punch , Samuel Ortom, the former Governor of Benue State, has responded to accusations made by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election. Ortom stated that Atiku’s anger stems from being rejected by him and the G-5 governors.

In a statement released by Ortom, he emphasized that Atiku should be more concerned about why the G-5 governors and other members of the integrity group refused to support his candidacy. The former Benue governor highlighted that the G-5 stood for justice, equity, and fairness, and insisted that the presidency in 2023 must go to the southern part of the country. According to Ortom, Nigerians recognized the undeniable facts presented by the Integrity Group and voted for a presidential candidate from the south.

Ortom attributed Atiku’s attack on him to two main factors. Firstly, he mentioned that Atiku resented him for speaking out against the former vice president’s inappropriate comments regarding the killings of Benue people by Fulani herdsmen. Ortom also highlighted Atiku’s opposition to the law enacted in Benue to prohibit open grazing of livestock, which further strained their relationship.

Ortom argued that Atiku’s criticism can be seen as a manifestation of frustration due to his defeat in the 2023 election. He criticized Atiku for failing to unite the PDP and for his perceived arrogance despite clear indications of his impending loss in the election. Ortom further contested Atiku’s moral authority to accuse others of corruption, referring to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s characterization of Atiku as a corrupt individual in his book, ‘My Watch.’

Regarding the allegations of corruption, Ortom acknowledged that he willingly visited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in response to their invitation. He stressed the importance of cooperating with anti-graft agencies when allegations of corruption are raised, demonstrating his commitment to the rule of law.

Ortom concluded by urging Nigerians to dismiss Atiku’s unfounded allegations against him, dismissing them as baseless and tantamount to cheap blackmail.

FutureBest (

)