‘Atiku And The PDP Are Threading On A Dangerous Path Going Into This Election’ – Gov. Makinde

The Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has stated that the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party winning the Presidential election are slim at the moment. He stated unambiguously that the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should define a means with the leadership of the party by bringing inclusivity into the party.

Governor Makinde stated that as a Politician, he works by data and logic. He added that a Presidential candidate cannot win an election with only the North without the Southern support. He argued that the PDP disregarded a section of it constitution which made Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to be able to contest in the Primary election. According to him, the Northern Leaders cannot stick to the constitution of letting Ayu stay now when they didn’t follow the constitution that stops Atiku from contesting.

He said, ”If the constitution of the party says we must zone and we must rotate the position and then we disregarded it. But then we said you promised that the National chairman per adventure someone from the Northern part of the country emerges as Presidential candidate, he will resign. But now they are saying the constitution must be followed but this is the same constitution we disregarded in the first instance.

We cannot keep on saying this part of the constitution is what we are going to obey and we are going to disregard another. They said 6 months to the election that the National chairman cannot resign but a few days ago, they dissolved the entire excos in Ekiti state. If I should tell you what is going on, the unity of this country is at stake. And Atiku & PDP are threading on a dangerous path going into this election.”

