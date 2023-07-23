Atiku And PDP Are Merely Looking For An Alibi To Cover Their Expected Failure At The Tribunal- APC

Claims made by the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has devised plans to intimidate the judiciary in order to obtain a favorable ruling at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), have been referred to by the APC as arrant nonsense.

(Photo Credit: Google)

Atiku and PDP are merely looking for an alibi to cover their expected failure at the tribunal, according to the APC.

Our attention has been directed to a press release by a media assistant to Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party’s PDP presidential candidate, according to a statement from the APC signed by spokesperson Felix Morka.

According to the statement, the All Progressives Congress and its government are conspiring to intimidate judges in order to improperly influence the outcomes of cases that are currently before the court. No supporting details were provided for the outrageous, empty, and malicious claims made by Atiku Abubakar and his henchmen.

(Photo Credit: Google)

The APC should not have responded to Atiku Abubakar’s statement, to put it bluntly. Simply put, it is senseless drivel that is devoid of both substance and cogency. Given that he utterly failed to present a convincing argument to support his fictitious claim that he won the 2023 presidential election, its only conceivable purpose is an amateurish attempt to present an alibi to divert the shame of an impending legal defeat.

The election was easily won by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our Party. We fully trust and believe that our courts will administer electoral justice in accordance with our Constitution and all relevant laws. (Source: Vanguard )

