Atiku and Okowa Are the Best Candidates to Lead Nigeria – Group

A youth-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chapter in Kogi State, known as New Generation, has described the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubarkar, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the most qualified to lead the country on May 29, 2023.

The group announced this at the conclusion of a mop-up campaign across Kogi State’s three senatorial districts and 21 local government areas.

While addressing journalists at the event, Adamu Ibrahim, the group’s state coordinator, expressed his delight at the warm reception accorded to him and his team across the state, which he described as a testament to the Atiku/Okowa candidacy’s acceptance among the people of the state. “I and my team have successfully toured the 3 Senatorial Districts spanning 21 Local governments for the mop-up campaign exercise in Kogi State to sensitise voters, particularly at the grassroots level on the important need to Vote-In Atiku/Okowa in the coming election.

“The response we received from voters across the state during this exercise reinforces our confidence that the Atiku/Okowa presidency will have a landslide victory, and Kogi State has assured us of voting in the PDP given that the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, are the most experienced among the contestants,” he exclaimed.

During the exercise, the mop-up campaign team met with voters on the streets, in markets, in motor parks, and at strategic locations in Kogi, Lokoja, Bassa, Okene, Amkpa, Idah, Kabba, Ajaokuta, Igala Mela, and other local government areas across the state.

Ibrahim thanked the good people of Kogi State for their cooperation during this exercise and assured them that, under the Atiku/Okowa presidency, Kogi State would not be left out of enjoying the dividends of democracy.

Content created and supplied by: kufrenews

News )

