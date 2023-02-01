‘Atiku And OBJ Caused The Insecurity In Nigeria After Selling Most Of Our Assets’ – Sen. Adeyemi

Senator Smart Adeyemi, an APC Chieftain representing the Kogi West constituency of Kogi state stated in a town hall meeting that insecurity was spurred by the Obasanjo and Atiku administration. Senator Adeyemi stated that for any problem there is always a root to such problem. He argued that the problem of insecurity started when OBJ and Atiku administration sold off the country’s asset.

He identified that this assets were supposed to be the provision of jobs for Nigerians in the Northern part of the country. He stated that the sale of these assets caused massive employment which consequently led to banditry in the North.

He said, ”Today we are talking about insecurity but we have forgotten that insecurity started long ago before now. After Atiku/OBJ sold most of our assets, insecurity started on a large scale. The people who are supposed to benefit from that assets couldn’t feed for themselves, the children became bandits.

The problem that Atiku gave to Nigeria is enormous, it can be summarized that we Northerners were affected the most by this privatization. We paid the heavy price for it with the outcome of insecurity. More than the two third of the people that have been killed in the last 12 years are Northerners.”

