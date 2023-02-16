Atiku and Obi cannot compete with my track record – Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, has stated that none of his opponents in the 2023 presidential elections can match his track record.

The former governor of Lagos State and national chairman of the APC said that he established a “legacy of technocratic administration that was implemented by attracting expertise from the private sector” while serving as governor. Through increased police spending, crime and insecurity were reduced.

According to The PUNCH, Tinubu has consistently bragged about his accomplishments while serving as governor of Nigeria’s commercial hub.

“I have a track record my opponents cannot match for this crucial role,” Tinubu said in an editorial article for The Economist. Between 1999 and 2007, I served as governor of Lagos, and during that time, the state transformed from a challenging, sometimes hazardous location to a development success story. We doubled state tax receipts and invested the additional money in infrastructure and public services. By utilizing the expertise of the business sector, a legacy of technocratic government was established.

“By providing the police force with increased funds, security and crime were reduced.” The economy and business sector both prospered. Lagos’ economy now would be among the ten greatest in Africa, and it does not rely on oil profits to cover its budget.

