Atiku And His Running Mate, Okowa Meets With The Council Of Chiefs In Gwandu, Kebbi State

The campaign processes of the people’s Democratic Party is still ongoing in different parts of Nigeria. The presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa are currently in Kebbi State. Okowa shared their pictures as they meet with the head of the Council of Chiefs, Emir Muhammad iliyasu Bashar in Gwandu, Kebbi State.

Okowas shared the to let his fans know that they are still preparing for the upcoming General Election in 2023. Here is the screenshot evidence of the post on Instagram below.

Credit: Ifeanyi Okowa/ Instagram.

Take a look at some of the pictures thaat Okowa shared on Instagram below.

The vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa shared the news on his Instagram page and he Wrote; “Following the Recover Kebbi With PDP rally this afternoon, the Recovery Team, led by our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, met with Emir Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar, Chairman of the Council of Chiefs in Kebbi State, at his palace in Gwandu”

It was indeed a great move that will he thir party win the upcoming General Election in 2023.

