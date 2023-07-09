Atiku Accuses Tinubu of Appointing Critics to Silence Them

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Tinubu of appointing critics into government in order to silence them. In a statement released on Saturday, Atiku said that Tinubu’s administration has been “buying over opposition figures” in an attempt to give its government legitimacy after a “questionable electoral victory.”

Atiku pointed to the recent appointment of Taiwo Oyedele, a tax expert at PwC, as an example of this trend. Oyedele is a vocal critic of the government’s economic policies, and Atiku alleged that his appointment was made in order to discourage him from speaking out.

“This is a clear case of silencing critics through appointments,” Atiku said. “It is a pattern that we have seen before, and it is one that must be stopped.”

Atiku also drew a parallel between Tinubu’s administration and the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari’s economic advisory team was widely criticized for being composed of individuals who were seen as being too close to the government. Atiku alleged that Tinubu’s administration is following a similar playbook by appointing critics into government in order to silence them.

“This is not how a democracy should work,” Atiku said. “The government should be open to criticism, not trying to silence it.”

It is important to note that these are just allegations, and Tinubu has not yet responded to Atiku’s accusations. However, the allegations raise serious questions about the intentions of Tinubu’s administration and its commitment to free speech.

