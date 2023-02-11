NEWS

Atiku Accuses Tinubu, APC of lying Against Him, Says APC Claimed He Was Behind Fuel and Naira Crisis

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says he has uncovered plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to release fake reports about him.

Atiku added that he had exposed 10 lies told by the APC presidential campaign council against the PDP in one week.

According to the statement, the PDP flag bearer queried why after leaving office since 2007, the APC claimed he was behind the fuel and naira crisis, telling such “unreasonable lies.”

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

Don’t worry yourself our next president, They have what to used for camping that’s why Tinubu was saying that!

Of late you have been spokesman of government urging Buhari not to submit to blackmailers as per policies perceived to be anti people.You have defended Buhari more than the people that are being paid to speak on govt behalf.

APC is like a drowning man seeking for any available straw for survival.What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comments in the box below.

Source: Sahara report and Facebook

