Atiku Abubakar Will Release IPOB Boss, Nnamdi Kanu – Senator Wabara

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Wabara has revealed that Atiku Abubakar has promised to release IPOB Boss, Nnamdi Kanu.

NewsOnline reports that the Former Abia Senator, Adolphus Wabara has revealed that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has vowed to release Nnamdi Kanu if he assumes office as the next President.

This online newspaper recalls that Nnamdi Kanu was captured in Kenya, east Africa, and bundled into Nigeria over a year ago and the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), has been in detention since then.

Wabara, who is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State on Saturday said Atiku promised to release the IPOB leader.

He said that Kanu would be released within the first one hundred days of Atiku’s administration.

“Atiku has promised to release our son from prison in one hundred days of his administration. He is not afraid of anybody. He will do what he has promised,” Wabara stated.

Wabara, a former senate president from Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, urged the electorate in Abia State to vote for the PDP presidential candidate on February 25.

Related