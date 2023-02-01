Atiku Abubakar Seeks Support from Kwankwaso and Obi in Bid for Presidency

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Punch reported that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has revealed his intentions to meet with the candidates of the New Nigerian People Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in support of his upcoming election bid. In an interview with BBC Hausa, Atiku stated that he sees no threat in either Kwankwaso or Obi and that their discussions may yield a positive outcome for one of them to support his candidacy.

Atiku also addressed the ongoing crisis within the PDP, stating that every political party experiences internal conflict and that the PDP’s will soon be resolved. He assured the public that the internal crisis will not affect the party’s preparations for the election.

In conclusion, Atiku’s move to reach out to other political parties and his confidence in his own candidacy are a clear indication of his determination to win the February 25th poll. The outcome of his discussions with Kwankwaso and Obi will be closely watched, as it may have significant impacts on the election results.

