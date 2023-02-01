Atiku Abubakar reveals what he will do if he loses the 2023 presidential election

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has revealed what he will do if he loses the 2023 presidential election. In an interview with a leading newspaper, BBC, Atiku said that he will accept the outcome of the election and move on with his life.

Atiku said that he will continue to serve the people of Nigeria in whatever capacity he can. He said that he will continue to work towards the development of the country, and will continue to advocate for the rights of all Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliations.

He also said that he will continue to support the current government in whatever way he can. He said that he will continue to work towards the betterment of the country, and will not allow his political ambitions to interfere with that. He said that he will remain an advocate for democracy, and will continue to support the democratic process in Nigeria.

Atiku’s commitment to the democratic process in Nigeria is a testament to his dedication to the country and its people. His willingness to accept the outcome of the election, regardless of the result, is a sign of his commitment to the democratic process. This is a positive sign for the future of Nigeria and its people.

