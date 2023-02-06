Atiku Abubakar Receives Blessings From TIV Traditional Rulers [Photos]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

His Execellency, The Former Vice President Of The Federal republic of Nigeria And PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar has recently embark on his political campaign across Nigeria.

According to a report, Mr Abubakar holds a closed door meeting with members of Tor Tiv Council.

During the occasion, the Good People Tiv bestowed on him the Highest title of Zege Mule of Tiv Land, the highest title held by a non-Tiv born person, adopted son of Tiv Land, and member of Tor Tiv’s council.

It was gathered that Mr Abubakar also used this great opportunity to go down on his knees inorder to Receive blessing from the Traditional Rulers ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

Speaking earlier today, He promised to good infrastructures basic infrastructures to the poor and less privileges.

Source: This story was published on the facebook account of the member Atiku/Okowa support group, Honourable Ukpai Emma and other social media platforms, kindly visit the page to read more.

