Atiku Abubakar Reacts To The Massive Crowd That Attended His Campaign Rally In Jigawa State

Ahead of the 2023 general election, His Excellency the presidential candidate of the people’s democratic party, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the massive crowd of supporters that attended his campaign rally in Jigawa State.

While sharing the pictures of the massive crowd at his presidential campaign rally in the city of Jigawa State, he States that “with Jigawa, our recover Nigeria mission has gone through all the States of Northwest of the country. We are happy with the response that we got from all the States, but Jigawa brought a memorable capping.

The Campaign rally was attended by the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state, PDP national chairman, Ayu, Governor Aminu Tambuwal who is the director general of Atiku Abubakar campaign council, former Governor Sule Lamido, PDP Northern Leaders and candidates who are contesting under the platform of the PDP in Jigawa State.

