Atiku Abubakar reacts as Arsenal beat Manchester City in the 2023 FA Community Shield

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his thoughts following the 2023 Community Shield game between Arsenal and Manchester City. He congratulated Arsenal for emerging winners of the trophy widely considered the curtain raiser for the new football season in England.

The game was decided penalties haven ended in a 1 all drraw. Pep Guardiola’s side took the lead a superb strike from Palmer but Troossard had other ideas. His deflected strike off Akanji wrong footed the city goalkeeper in the closing stages of the game. The goal ensured the game had to be decided by spot kicks. Arsenal went ahead to win the spot kicks by 4-1.

While reacting to Arsenal’s victory, Alhaji Atiku stated that the achievement is in indication of the London based team’s eagerness to assert themselves this season. He praised their persistence in how they overcame Manchester City despite conceeding the first goal.

Via social media, he wrote a message that read thus; “Arsenal seems quite ready to hit the ground running this season. Persistence pays. Congratulations.”

Cartelz (

)