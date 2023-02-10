Atiku Abubakar Reacts After Seeing Large Crowd In Kano

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than 15 days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar took his campaign train to Kano state in continuation of his political engagement.

It would be recalled that the vice president is among the front-runners in the forthcoming February 25th presidential election. Other front-runners include Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, Mr Peter Obi of labour party, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People.

Kano state is one of the top states in Nigeria with the highest voting strength in the general election. Atiku Abubakar joined other presidential candidates to campaign in the state in his bid to get majority of the vote cast.

Following his visit, there was large turn out of supporters that came from various locations to witness the campaign rally.

Reacting over the crowd that came out for his rally, Atiku thanked the people while promising them that he will return the state to its place of pride in industry and entrepreneurship.

“On behalf of my team, I wish to share my deepest appreciation to the people of Kano for such a large turnout. Recovery means returning Kano to its place of pride in industry and entrepreneurship.” Atiku Abubakar posted on his Facebook page.

