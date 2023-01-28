Atiku Abubakar Reacts After Election Tribunal Sacked Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the judgement of the Osun State election tribunal which sacked governor Ademola Adeleke.

In a series of tweets released few hours ago, the former vice president described the outcome of the verdict as a phase in the struggle to liberate the good people of Osun State. He said at the conclusion of the whole court process, those who voted for Ademola Adeleke shall be victorious.

“On today’s verdict of the Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State, I stand in solidarity with the good people of Osun State who overwhelmingly voted for the Peoples Democratic Party and gave their mandate to His Excellency Governor Ademola Adeleke. What has happened at the tribunal today is a phase in the struggle to liberate Osun State, and I am sure that at the conclusion of the whole process, the people shall be victorious” he wrote.

