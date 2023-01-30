Atiku Abubakar Reacts After CBN Extended The January 31st Deadline For Old Naira Notes To New Ones

The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party and former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has yesterday commended the Central Bank of Nigeria after reaching a conclusion to slightly extend the January 31st deadline for old naira notes to new ones.

The deadline for the circulation of the old naira notes as legal tender in the country has been earlier stipulated to be January ending before it was adjusted yesterday following the outcry of Nigerians, as the new naira notes have not really being in circulation as expected.

Earlier before this, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has issued a statement in a short viral video calling for reasonable steps to be taken by President Muhammadu buhari and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Reacting to this after hearkening to the voice of the masses, Atiku Abubakar made a post via his verified Twitter handle where he commended the CBN for their listening ears on the extension of the new naira notes policy which will minimize it’s adverse effects on the most vulnerable on out people.

He went ahead to suggest that the Central Bank should encourage the banks to step up their mobile banking activities mainly to ensure that Nigerians in remote areas benefit from this extension, after which he hoped that Nigerians will take the advantage of this new window to change their old notes to new ones.

