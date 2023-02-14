NEWS

Atiku Abubakar Reacts After An Eventful PDP Presidential Campaign Rally Held Yesterday In Calabar

The former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ruling opposition People’s Democratic Party Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has yesterday night reacted after having an eventful campaign rally in Calabar Cross River State.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was live yesterday to meet with the good people of the State purposely to canvass for votes from them and also to deliver to them some of their action plans on a mission to recover Nigeria.

This was part of their strategies to start putting finishing touches to their electioneering campaign process ahead of the February 25th poll which is now barely 11 days away.

The rally was such an eventful one as several national issues were raised and openly discussed in respect to the blueprint of what should be expected from the party if voted into power.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar alongside his running mate, Governor Ifeanyichukwu Okowa were then given a warm welcome and reception thereby received with open arms by the mammoth of crowd in attendance for the big event which was a good sign going forward.

After the eventful campaign rally, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar reacted to this with a post his verified Twitter handle, where he indicated that the rally in Calabar provided an opportunity to tell the good people of the State about the prospect that their port would bring the economy of the State and that of the neighbouring States.

