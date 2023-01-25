Atiku Abubakar Reacts After An Eventful PDP Presidential Campaign Rally Held In Asaba, Delta State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the leading front-runners in the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria and the opposition People’s Democratic Party candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reacted after an eventful campaign of the People’s Democratic Party held yesterday in Asaba Delta State.

The PDP Presidential Candidate and former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was live yesterday to meet with the good people of the State, and as such given warm and iconic reception by the large crowd of supporters in attendance.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been in the State Metropolis a day before yesterday in due preparations ahead for the big event which was yet again a successful one in the bag.

After he landed in the State, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had a consultation with Monarchs in Delta State under the auspices of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers where he was given due advice on how to go about the next general election.

Shortly after this, he headed to the campaign ground where massive supporters were already waiting for his arrival and upon announcing his presence in their midst, the atmosphere in the Stadium changed as he was mesmerized with the grand entry given to him which was a good omen going forward.

Reacting to this, Atiku Abubakar made a post his verified Twitter handle with the caption tagging the campaign rally as phenomenal and historic in respect to their wholesome commitment and support.

