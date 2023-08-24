Atiku Abubakar Reacts After A Building Collapsed In Abuja, Killing 2 People & Many Others Injured

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reacted after it was reported that a multi-storey building collapsed at Lagos Street in Garki, Abuja. The building collapse killed two people while many others are being trapped on Wednesday.

The Punch paper reported that the Federal Emergency Management Authority said that 37 people had been rescued, while two were fatally injured.

(Photo Credit – Atiku Abubakar Verified Facebook Page)

Reacting on his verified Facebook page, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said; “Every life is precious, and every loss, especially for the affected people, is irreplaceable. That’s why we must take preemptive actions to stem losses from avoidable situations.”

The former Vice President of Nigeria added; “My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who may have lost their loved ones from the tragic collapse of a building on Lagos Street in Abuja following last night’s downpour. May their families be comforted, and their souls rest in peace.”

(Photo Credit – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Verified Facebook Page)

He stated further; “In the last couple of days, we’ve witnessed torrential downpours. This is yet another indication of global warming that has thrown up changes in our weather patterns. That’s why we need to step up the activities of the development control and inspectorate departments of the federal capital and the states. This is to ensure that the construction of houses meets the integrity test. -AA”

The recent post by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Penkelemesi (

)