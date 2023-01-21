Atiku Abubakar Pays A Courtesy Visit To Emir Of Minna, Alhaji Umar Bahago In Niger State (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following the recent campaign processes of the people’s Democratic Party, the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar alongside his campaign team visited Minna, Niger State. Atiku also paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Bahago, According to the pictures that Atiku shared on his official instagram page, Atiku was Spotted prostrating to greet the Emir of Minna.

Below is the screenshot evidence of Atiku’s post on Instagram below.

Credit; Atiku Abubakar/ Instagram.

Atiku Abubakar shared the pictures and he Wrote; “Niger State lived to the true meaning of its name today. Our campaign rally in Minna this afternoon can be described in ONE word: Powerful! Thank you for the impressive turnout. When we Recover Nigeria together, your energy and passion shall not be forgotten”

Atiku further Said; “I also want to share my profound appreciation to the Emir of Minna, HRH Alhaji Umar Bahago, for the warm reception offered to my team and I during a courtesy call on him at his palace. May the Almighty Allah continue to grant the Emir more strength and wisdom. Amin”

A lot of people commended Atiku Abubakar for showing great respect to the Emir of Munna.

