NEWS

Atiku Abubakar Pays A Condolence Visit To The Family Of His Late Principal Secretary, Abdullahi Nyako

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 36 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar recently paid a condolence visit to the family of his late Principal Secretary, Abdullahi Nyako over the death of the matriarch of the family.

According to his statement recently, Atiku Abubakar said; “Earlier today, I led a delegation that included former governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Bindow Jubrilla, friends, associates, and my principal staff to pay my condolences to the family of my late Principal Secretary, Barrister Abdullahi Nyako over the passing away of the matriarch of the family, Hajia Fadima Abdullahi Nyako”.

In addition, Atiku Abubakar said; “We were received by Kamal Nyako. We prayed that God would have mercy on her and grant her rest in paradise”.

However, Losing a loved one is a difficult and emotional experience, and it’s important to offer a sympathy to someone who is grieving.

Below are the recent pictures of Atiku Abubakar during the condolence visit;

Legendary (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 36 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Wike’s Planned Demolition Of Buildings In FCT Is War Against The Poor — NLC

2 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: AU suspends Gabon, Soldiers arrest 157 terrorists, kill 39

12 mins ago

Four teenagers arrested in Adamawa over cybercrime

14 mins ago

Davido Reacts As The Mother Of The Girl He Gifted 2 Million Naira Prays For Him

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button