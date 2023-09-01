Atiku Abubakar Pays A Condolence Visit To The Family Of His Late Principal Secretary, Abdullahi Nyako

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar recently paid a condolence visit to the family of his late Principal Secretary, Abdullahi Nyako over the death of the matriarch of the family.

According to his statement recently, Atiku Abubakar said; “Earlier today, I led a delegation that included former governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Bindow Jubrilla, friends, associates, and my principal staff to pay my condolences to the family of my late Principal Secretary, Barrister Abdullahi Nyako over the passing away of the matriarch of the family, Hajia Fadima Abdullahi Nyako”.

In addition, Atiku Abubakar said; “We were received by Kamal Nyako. We prayed that God would have mercy on her and grant her rest in paradise”.

However, Losing a loved one is a difficult and emotional experience, and it’s important to offer a sympathy to someone who is grieving.

Below are the recent pictures of Atiku Abubakar during the condolence visit;

