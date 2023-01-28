Atiku Abubakar: Mike Achimugu Was Troubled By His Conscience – Festus Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Principal spokesperson of All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has reacted over the corruption allegations leveled by Mike Achimugu against the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

It would be recalled that Mike Achimugu reportedly released a phone conversation between him and the former vice president when he was serving as an aide.

Speaking during yesterday’s edition of Politics Tonight on TVC , Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for Labour and Employment, said Mike Achimugu has been struggling with his conscience and that is why he coming out to talk about Atiku Abubakar.

Hear him “My takeaway is simple. I saw a gentleman who was troubled by his conscience. The moments he made that phone calls in 2018 to explain what happened to Marine Flot Account and he heard that response, from then he said he was a troubled man and he said Atiku is not a man that should be running for the position of the president of this country. Rather than tag him with negative comments, we should hail him as a Whisleblower. This is what we are promoting in this country. Don’t forget when president Muhammadu Buhari came to power, he approved the Whisleblowing. “



