Atiku Abubakar managed to escape when some military men tried to assassinate him in his house-Ayu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar managed to escape when some military personnel attempted to assassinate him in his home, according to PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu.

Ayu explained how Atiku and other PDP founding members endured hardships for standing out against military tyranny and promoting democracy in a town hall meeting with Rivers PDP members. He claimed that although individuals like Sule Lamido and Abubakar Rimi were imprisoned, Atiku was compelled to leave the country after escaping a military man’s assassination attempt. Ayu claims that some Atiku household members perished in the assault on his home.

In a video posted to YouTube by Channels TV, at about 16 minutes in, Ayu stated: “The PDP emerged because the military dictatorship did not want to leave Nigeria and a few of us came together and said we will fight for democracy. We put our political differences aside and cooperated. Some of our founding members—some of whom have passed on to the great beyond, some of whom are still with us—went to prison. Sule Lamido was detained in Maiduguri, and Abubakar Rimi was detained for about three months.

