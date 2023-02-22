This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Abubakar has said that it is ok if the youths vote for Labour Party, because it is their right

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential candidate, has stated that youths have every right to vote for the Labour Party. He mentioned this in an interview with BBC News about the possibilities of the Labour Party winning the elections.

According to the former vice president, the Labour Party lacks the necessary structure to win the election. While it is understandable that the Labour Party are “starters,” he believes they cannot begin by winning an election.

He stated;

“Let’s be honest: where is the Labour Party in this country, and what is its structure? They do not have a single member of the Local Government, State Assembly, or House of Representatives, nor do they have a senate, governor, or local government chairman. They’re starting, which isn’t a bad thing, but you can’t be at the top at the same time.”

But, he was challenged by a journalist who informed him that the Labour Party is well-known among young people. In response to the question, he stated; it’s ok, let the youth vote for them it’s their right.

