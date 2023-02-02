Atiku Abubakar Has Confirmed El-Rufai’s Point Of Fifth Columnists In The Presidency- Sam Omatseye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A veteran Nigerian journalist and a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Sam Omatseye, has slammed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, for telling Nigerians that what they are passing through now as it regards cash scarcity is little inconvenience.

Speaking further, Mr Omatseye claimed that Atiku has confirmed El-Rufai’s point about fifth columnists in the presidency. He also blamed the PDP presidential candidate for telling presidency and the CBN Governor not to postpone the ongoing change of currency.

In addition, the APC Chieftain made it known that while Nigerians are suffering with scarcity of cash, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is out of touch with the people of Nigeria.

Mr Sam Omatseye made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle on Thursday evening.

It should be recalled that the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir recently claimed that there are some individuals at the Aso Rock who do not want the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to win the forthcoming presidential election. But be it as it may, Nigerians are waiting patiently to see how everything will eventually end.

