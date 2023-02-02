NEWS

Atiku Abubakar Has Confirmed El-Rufai’s Point Of Fifth Columnists In The Presidency- Sam Omatseye

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 342 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A veteran Nigerian journalist and a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Sam Omatseye, has slammed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, for telling Nigerians that what they are passing through now as it regards cash scarcity is little inconvenience.

Speaking further, Mr Omatseye claimed that Atiku has confirmed El-Rufai’s point about fifth columnists in the presidency. He also blamed the PDP presidential candidate for telling presidency and the CBN Governor not to postpone the ongoing change of currency.

In addition, the APC Chieftain made it known that while Nigerians are suffering with scarcity of cash, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is out of touch with the people of Nigeria.

Mr Sam Omatseye made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle on Thursday evening.

It should be recalled that the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir recently claimed that there are some individuals at the Aso Rock who do not want the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to win the forthcoming presidential election. But be it as it may, Nigerians are waiting patiently to see how everything will eventually end.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Ebukajp150 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

As an insider in the PDP, I’ll continue to expose Atiku, I’ll provide details of some things- Kazeem Afegbua

39 seconds ago

I Agree Peter Obi Will Sweep The South-East Region And The South-South – El-Rufai

7 mins ago

2023 election: Southwest will take over after Buhari—Tinubu

15 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: IGP Assures Women, Youths’ Safety, Fire Guts Building At Balogun Market

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button