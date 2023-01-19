Atiku Abubakar Hails Makinde During PDP Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), commended Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde for hosting a presidential campaign rally successfully. Speaking at the presidential election site in Ibadan, Mapo Hall, Atiku commended the party’s national branches for making sure the rally was “well organized.”

He said: “People of Oyo State, let me take this opportunity once again to commend Governor Makinde and his PDP in Oyo State for making sure this rally was well organized and well organized.” Iyorchia Ayu, a PDP national official who also spoke at the rally, praised Makinde for running a successful campaign in the state and expressed the party’s pride in the governor’s accomplishments. Makinde was curiously absent from the event.





As earlier reported by Naija , Atiku, his vice presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta, and others were welcomed in Ibadan by state officials who were all wearing green clothing with the PDP logo. wore a set of garments that Before beginning their campaign, Atiku and Okowa paid a visit to Oba Moshood Lecan Balogun in Orbadan shortly after arriving in the Pacesetter Province. Makinde, a PDP member who is also running for re-election on the platform, did not, though. This could be related to his membership in the G5, a political organization made up of angry governors. The River’s state governor Nyesom Wike, Enugu’s Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Benue’s Samuel Ortom, Oyo’s Seyi Makinde, and Abia’s Okezie Ikpeazu are calling for Ayu’s resignation as the party’s national leader.

Part of the former vice president’s entourage was headed by Governor Aminu Tambwal (Sokoto). Ademola Adeleke (Osun); Godwin Obaseki (Edo); and Udom Emanuel (Akwa-ibom).

