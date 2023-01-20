Atiku Abubakar Hailed Thursday’s Gathering In Oyo State As The Best One Yet

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) nominee for president, hailed Thursday’s gathering in Oyo State as the best one yet.

The former vice president claimed that scheduling the Oyo rally as the final event in the southwest proved to be a wise decision.

After the event, which took place at Mapo Hall despite the glaring absence of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Atiku made the submission in a brief tweet.

The PDP candidate for president praised Oyo’s residents for their fervor and enthusiasm, calling their attendance “simply remarkable.”

He stated that the award will be distributed if he won the election.

“Conserving the best for last is saving Oyo as the final rally for the Southwest,” he wrote. The attendance was simply astounding! I am really grateful for the zeal and excitement of our fans. I beg you to enter the voting booths fired up to restore Nigeria.

When victory is gained, our great party, @OfficialPDPNig, will give leadership that is centered on the needs of the people. -AA”

This might not be unrelated to the fact that he belongs to the G5, a group of disgruntled governors in the party.

Remember that the G-5 would only back Atiku’s bid for president in 2023 if Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP national chairman, resigned and was replaced with a person from the south.

The G5 Governors, who are led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, declare that they will soon inform Nigerians of which candidate to support in the presidential election on February 25.

