Atiku Abubakar Endorsed by Five Political Parties for 2023 Presidential Election

In a surprising turn of events, five political parties contesting in the upcoming 2023 elections have adopted Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party, as their candidate for the presidential election. The decision was announced to a massive crowd that welcomed Atiku Abubakar and his campaign team in Yola, the capital city of Adamawa state.

The political parties, namely Action Alliance (AA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action People’s Party (APP), and National Rescue Movement (NRM), made the decision to endorse Atiku Abubakar as their preferred candidate during the presidential campaign rally in Adamawa state. The chairpersons of the five political parties were present at the rally.

Yusuf Dantalle, the national chairman of APM, spoke on behalf of his colleagues and declared that Atiku Abubakar is the best choice for the country. He urged Nigerians to vote for the Presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party in the upcoming election.

Atiku Abubakar, who was visibly elated by the endorsement, thanked the mammoth crowd for their warm reception. He promised to recover Nigeria if elected in 2023. This development is expected to boost Atiku Abubakar’s chances of winning the presidential election.

The adoption of Atiku Abubakar as the candidate for the five political parties signifies a shift in political alliances and strategy. It is an indication that political parties are beginning to form alliances and coalitions to increase their chances of winning the election.

This move also suggests that the political landscape in Nigeria is changing, and political parties are becoming more pragmatic and less ideologically-driven. Political parties are now willing to form alliances with other parties, even if they do not share the same ideology or political philosophy.

The adoption of Atiku Abubakar by these political parties is a testament to his popularity and appeal among Nigerians. Atiku Abubakar is a seasoned politician who has contested in several elections and held several positions in the past. He has a track record of success in both the public and private sectors.

Atiku Abubakar’s adoption by the five political parties is a significant boost to his campaign and a blow to his opponents. It is an indication that he is gaining momentum and winning the support of Nigerians across party lines.

