Atiku Abubakar, Dino Melaye And PDP Governors Storm Delta For Campaign [Photos]

His Excellency, The Former Vice President Of The Federal republic of Nigeria And PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar has arrived in Asaba the capital city of Delta State.

According to a report the vibrant politician was warmly welcome by his running mate, Chief Ifeanyi Okowa and other government officials.

It was gathered that Mr Abubakar purposely went to meet with PDP Stakeholders and also flag off his political campaign across the state.

on his arrival, The presidential candidate commended the efforts of Mr Okowa for providing good roads and infrastructures to the poor and less privileges.

He said the PDP will embark on provision of job opportunities to graduates and non graduates inorder to tackle the issue of poverty in Nigeria.

In his remark, Governor Okowa thanked and appreciate him for his kind gestures, adding that may God almighty reward him abundantly.

Source: This story was published on the facebook account of PDP campaign support group and other social media platforms, Kindly visit the page to read more.

Content created and supplied by: KappaNews (via 50minds

News )

#Atiku #Abubakar #Dino #Melaye #PDP #Governors #Storm #Delta #Campaign #PhotosAtiku Abubakar, Dino Melaye And PDP Governors Storm Delta For Campaign [Photos] Publish on 2023-01-24 07:14:04