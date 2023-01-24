NEWS

Atiku Abubakar, Dino Melaye And PDP Governors Storm Delta For Campaign [Photos]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 9 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Abubakar, Dino Melaye And PDP Governors Storm Delta For Campaign [Photos]

His Excellency, The Former Vice President Of The Federal republic of Nigeria And PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar has arrived in Asaba the capital city of Delta State.

According to a report the vibrant politician was warmly welcome by his running mate, Chief Ifeanyi Okowa and other government officials.

It was gathered that Mr Abubakar purposely went to meet with PDP Stakeholders and also flag off his political campaign across the state.

on his arrival, The presidential candidate commended the efforts of Mr Okowa for providing good roads and infrastructures to the poor and less privileges.

He said the PDP will embark on provision of job opportunities to graduates and non graduates inorder to tackle the issue of poverty in Nigeria.

In his remark, Governor Okowa thanked and appreciate him for his kind gestures, adding that may God almighty reward him abundantly.

Source: This story was published on the facebook account of PDP campaign support group and other social media platforms, Kindly visit the page to read more.

Content created and supplied by: KappaNews (via 50minds
News )

#Atiku #Abubakar #Dino #Melaye #PDP #Governors #Storm #Delta #Campaign #PhotosAtiku Abubakar, Dino Melaye And PDP Governors Storm Delta For Campaign [Photos] Publish on 2023-01-24 07:14:04



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 9 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Atiku’s Mega Rally At The Stephen Keshi Stadium Pulls Mammoth Crowd

5 mins ago

Ebonyi APC chairman, ex-council boss arrested over killings

7 mins ago

Primate Ayodele Forsees Death Of Prominent Unhealthy Candidate in 2023 Election –

15 mins ago

We Have Asked Court To Disqualify Bola Ahmed Tinubu – PDP Presidential Spokesperson

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button