Atiku Abubakar Cannot Win In Oyo State Unless I Campaign For Him – Seyi Makinde

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku, cannot win in Oyo State without his support. 

The governor said this during an interview on Channels TV on Friday, the 27th of January, 2023.

Seyi Makinde, in the interview, praised his counterparts of northern extraction in the opposition who expressed support for a southern candidate, Bola Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

He gave kudos to the governors in APC who sacrificed their ambitions and let the presidency rotate to the South.

He added this is unlike his party (PDP) where the members are fighting one another and disregarding the constitution. 

He also stated that the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is using the achievements of his administration to secure the state in the February 25 election.

Seyi Makinde further stated that unless he campaigns for Atiku, he won’t be able to win the votes of the people of Oyo.

“If our candidate (Atiku) will need to win in Oyo State, I will have to campaign for him because PDP in Oyo State is riding on the achievements that we’ve been able to make these three plus years,” he said.

