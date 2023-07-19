Low blood pressure is otherwise referred to as hypotension and it is a condition that arises when the blood pressure readings fall below a certain level. Low blood pressure and high blood pressure are equally dangerous to the overall wellbeing and a person may suffer heart related issues from having an overly high or low blood pressure.

In this article in line with a publication on Medical Today for the sake of enlightenment, we are going to be finding out the level blood pressure readings will get to before it’s considered to be extremely low. Just sit tight and enjoy this article while learning something new.

At What Level is Blood Pressure Considered too Low and Dangerous?

According to Research, low blood pressure starts when a person’s blood pressure readings get lower than 90 millimeters of mercury for the top number which is the systolic and 60 for the bottom number which is the diastolic.

So as an adult, if your blood pressure readings get lower than the aforementioned, your blood pressure is very low and as such, you are considered to be hypotensive. People who have hypotension may experience tiredness or fatigue alongside dizziness and on worse cases, the person may even have life-threatening complications. As soon as your blood pressure gets lower than the above, make sure you book an appointment with a doctor to know the next steps to take in order to regulate the readings.

ErickssonDGreat (

)