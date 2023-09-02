At What Age Should A Child Stop Urinating At Night While Sleeping?

Bedwetting, or nocturnal enuresis, is the accidental or involuntary release of pee while sleeping. Bedwetting is common among children, even after toilet training.

Most children gradually stop wetting the bed on their own as they grow older. This usually happens between 4 and 6 years of age. A healthcare provider will see bedwetting as an issue if your child is over age 12 and continues to wet the bed two or more times a week for at least three months in a row.

Although bedwetting isn’t a serious condition, it can cause stress for your child and family. Children who wet the bed may feel ashamed or embarrassed. They might avoid taking part in activities, such as sleepovers, because they’re worried that they might wet the bed while they’re away from home.

In this article in line with a publication on Healthline, we are going to be finding out the age a child should stop urinating at night while sleeping.

What Age Should A Child Stop Urinating At Night While Sleeping?

According to research, a child should stop urinating while sleeping when he or she clocks the age of 6-7. In some cases though, some kids urinate even when they have past the age of 7 and more. But in most cases, your child should be able to control his or her bladder during sleep from age 6 and above.

If the child doesn’t stop bed-wetting, then there is literally nothing you can do about it, you just have to allow the child because every one has his or her own biological clock. You should however get worried when your kid gets much older such as in his teenage years and still be bed-wetting.

Kwajaffa (

)