Are you aware that there is something known as menopause in men? Male Menopause is often referred to as andropause and it entails a situation whereby male reproductive ability starts to decline usually due to an increase in age. This happens to women at a much earlier age of about 50 but males take longer thus the popular belief that women have a biological calculator.

In this article in line with a publication on WebMD, we are going to have a look at what age men start having issues impregnating women. Keep on reading and explore new knowledge

At What Age Do Men Start Having Issues Impregnating Women?

According to research, men’s ability to reproduce starts declining when they clock the age of 45-50. This doesn’t mean that they completely stop being able to impregnate women, but changes in the hormones and testes that eventually culminate in problems with fertility often starts at the aforementioned ages and gets more serious from the age of 70.

So it is not uncommon for a man who is above 70 to have issues with getting a woman pregnant because the testicles change and the testosterone get lower than normal around these ages. If you are a man and would like to give rise to younger ones, then consider giving it a shot when you are much younger. Attempting to have kids at an older age is not just harder but also makes your baby have some issues.

