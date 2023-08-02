At Times in my Own Private Reflection, I Sincerely Feel Sorry for Bola Tinubu -Chief Ralph Obioha

In an interview with the national daily, THE SUN, Chief Ralph Obioha, a former member of the House of Representatives during the Second Republic and a prominent figure in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), expressed his sympathy for President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Chief Ralph Obioha and President Tinubu

Obioha shared that when he engages in private reflections, he sincerely feels sorry for President Tinubu, considering the challenges that lie ahead for him.

According to him, the past eight years under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership were marked by a lack of progress and stagnation in addressing the numerous issues facing Nigerians, and President Tinubu has a daunting task ahead of him in steering the nation towards progress and healing the wounds left by previous administrations.

He emphasized the need for prioritizing the welfare of Nigerians and addressing the deep-rooted issues that have long plagued the nation.

Commenting on the state of the nation, he said, “If anybody tells you that things are good and normal in Nigeria, you know the person is not telling the truth. All our institutions are in shambles; the judiciary, education, health, transportation are in shambles. At times in my own private reflection, I sincerely feel sorry for Bola Tinubu”.

