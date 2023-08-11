At the last election, Obaseki offered Shaibu senatorial ticket but he rejected it- Olu Martins

A political analyst and rights activist, Olu Martins has revealed the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki offered his deputy, Philip Shaibu, the senatorial ticket of Edo North at the last election, but the deputy Governor rejected it because former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole was on the ballot for the APC.

Martins revealed this in light of the rift between Obaseki and Shaibu. Prior to giving this revelation, Martins claimed the rift between Obaseki and Shaibu could have risen from Obaseki’s decision not to support Edo North, the deputy Governor’s senatorial district in producing the Governor in 2024.

Speaking in Control TV, he said, “At the last election, the Governor offered the deputy Governor senatorial ticket, that why don’t you go for Senator in your senatorial district. But I think that he chickened-in because he knew that his erstwhile political godfather, Adams Oshiomhole had already gotten the ticket of APC. Squaring with Adams Oshiomhole, I just think that he told himself that he can’t win that election, so no need.

That would have been an upscale for him because we have seen Governors become Senators. So what is the big deal about a deputy Governor becoming a Senator. The former deputy Governor to the former Rivers State Governor is currently in the red chamber.”

