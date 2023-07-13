At The End Of The Day, We’re Going To Have A President Who’s Elected By 10% Of The Society-Osuntokun

Osuntokun’s statements in the interview expressed his concerns about the fairness and credibility of the electoral process. He stressed the importance of ensuring that the president’s election represents the will of a significant portion of society, rather than being determined by a small fraction of the population. Additionally, he criticized the INEC for failing to provide a satisfactory explanation for the glitches encountered during the election, which he believed undermined the credibility of the process.

During an interview with AIT , Akin Osuntokun, the Director General of the Labour Party, expressed concern about the electoral process and its impact on the presidency. He argued that the current system could potentially result in a president being elected by just 10% of society. Osuntokun emphasized that this scenario is unfair because individuals should not be criticized or held accountable for circumstances that are beyond their control.

According to him, “It’s not fair for Nigerians to be criticised or to be held responsible for situations that are not of their own making. The president that we have today is not the choice of the majority of Nigerians. Going by what the compromised INEC has said First, they said there was a glitch; this is the presidential election, which featured about a 30% turnout of voters. And out of the voters that voted, the president, even on that scale, is a minority president. So at the end of the day, we’re going to have a president who is elected by 10 percent of society. So in the first place, Nigeria shouldn’t be held responsible for saying that they voted for this president. “

Expanding on his point, Osuntokun highlighted that the president’s victory in the election was based on a small percentage of the total vote, as indicated by the compromised INEC result. He criticized the fact that the INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) has not provided an explanation for the technical issues that occurred during the voting process. He specifically pointed out that INEC is only dismissing concerns related to the Biometric Voter Authentication System (BVAS) and Integrated Result Electronic Voting (IREV), without addressing the underlying problem.

Osuntokun further criticized the INEC’s response to the situation, referring to it as a joke aimed at preserving the commission’s credibility in conducting elections. He insinuated that INEC’s actions were inadequate and insufficient, given the gravity of the situation. By highlighting these issues, Osuntokun aimed to raise awareness about the flaws in the electoral system and the need for transparency and accountability.

Video Credit: AIT (1:47:54)

