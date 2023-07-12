At The End Of The Day, We’re Going To Have A President Who’s Elected By 10% Of Society — Akin Osuntokun

During an interview with AIT , Akin Osuntokun, the Director General of the Labour Party, stated that we’re going to have a president who’s elected by 10% of society. He added that it’s not fair for people to be criticised or held responsible for situations that are not of their own making.

Akin Osuntokun further stated that the president only had a few percentage points of the vote, going by the compromised INEC result. He added that the INEC has refused to say what caused the glitch, pointing out that they’re only arguing against the BVAS and IREV. He stated that INEC came up with what he would call a joke to ensure its credibility in the conduct of its election.

According to him, “It’s not fair for Nigerians to be criticised or to be held responsible for situations that are not of their own making. The president that we have today is not the choice of the majority of Nigerians. Going by what the compromised INEC has said First, they said there was a glitch; this is the presidential election, which featured about a 30% turnout of voters. And out of the voters that voted, the president, even on that scale, is a minority president. So at the end of the day, we’re going to have a president who is elected by 10 percent of society. So in the first place, Nigeria shouldn’t be held responsible for saying that they voted for this president. “

Video Credit: AIT (1:47:54)

