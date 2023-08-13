NEWS

At my Level, no Man will say he Wants to Sleep with me, I’ll Sleep with you if I Like you- Blessing ceo

Nigerian marriage counselor, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO has taken to social media to disclose that at her current status, none of her male counterparts can demand for an intimate moment with her and she will only have physical intimacy with a man that she admires. She made such disclosure on Instagram.

The brand influencer who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram page, called out men as she stated that they don’t have to sl**p with a woman before they can help her, adding that there are some people that were sent by God for them to fulfil something in their lives.

Speaking further, Blessing CEO stated that “God will punish any man” that wants to sl**p with a woman before giving her a job, adding that many men have crumbled because they have sl*pt with every woman in their company.

The mother of two went ahead to state that she is among the the list of women that cannot be abused by men, adding that

“At my level now, no man will say he wants to sl**p with me for something. At this peak of my life, I did not do it when I was rugged, it’s now. I will sl**p with you if I like you, I will sl**p with you if I want you, I will sl**p with you if I’m attracted to you. But you will not give me a plank and say if I don’t sl**p with you, you will not give me this job. I will get a better one, that’s the kind of women I want to be with. The more you begin to tell them no, they will begin to understand.”

At this peak of my life, I did not do it when I was rugged, it’s now

