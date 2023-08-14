NEWS

At My Level, A Man Cannot Tell Me That He Wants To Sleep With Me In Exchange For A Favor – Blessing CEO

There are certain situations whereby women experience a lot of offers for their bodies in exchange for jobs or other favors. It is only disciplined women who are bold enough to reject such offers and pursue their destiny without immoral means.

Relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has stated that at her level, a man cannot tell her that he wants to sleep with her in exchange for a favor. According to Okoro Blessing, she has done a lot for herself without a man and she will only sleep with a man she is attracted to without any condition.

Blessing CEO in a video she posted on Facebook said;

”When I say that I didn’t sleep my way to success, I’m not saying it to brag. When you understand what you carry as a woman, no man can tell you to sleep with him. At my level, a man cannot tell me that he wants to sleep with me in exchange for a favor.

I have done a lot for myself without a man. I did not do it when I was struggling and I won’t do it now. I will sleep with you if I like you or I am attracted to you but you will not give me a condition to sleep with you in exchange for a job. I will get a better job.”

