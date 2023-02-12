This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“At My Inauguration, The Country Was Practically Under The Siege Of Terrorism” – Buhari Said

President Muhammadu Buhari has said all campaign promises he made to Nigerians in 2015 have been kept.

In his speech at the Federal University’s seventh convocation on Saturday in Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Buhari made this revelation.

Photo Credit: Google.

Buhari announced his accomplishments in the fields of the economy, education, security, anti-corruption, and other areas while being represented by the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nanah Opiah.

He said that the three main goals of his campaign were to strengthen the economy, increase security, and combat corruption.

The president stated that: “Let me remind us all that my campaign to become the president in 2015 was built on the promise to improve the security, strengthen the economy and combat corruption. It is with immense gratitude to Almighty Allah that I make bold to say that we have delivered on the three promises.

“At my inauguration, the country was practically under the siege of terrorism and other forms of insecurity. With every sense of responsibility, I state boldly that the war against terrorism has been fought and won, as all the territories lost to these groups have been reclaimed. And terrorism in Nigeria today is breathing its last breath”.

Source: Punch Newspapers.

Dear regarded perusers, Generously share your contemplations and conclusions concerning this post.

Content created and supplied by: RoseMartinze (via 50minds

News )

#Inauguration #Country #Practically #Siege #Terrorism #Buhari”At My Inauguration, The Country Was Practically Under The Siege Of Terrorism” – Buhari Said Publish on 2023-02-12 11:46:19