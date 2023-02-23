At Final Peace Accord Signing: Buhari Urges Candidates To Accept Election Outcome

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidates of the 18 political parties, on Wednesday, signed another peace accord ahead of Saturday’s poll.

Members of the National Peace Committee, including former military head of state Abdusalam Abubakar, President Muhammadu Buhari, former president Goodluck Jonathan, former military head of state Yakubu Gowon, and other dignitaries, were present for the signing ceremony.

In addition to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the peace agreement was also signed by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and others.

The candidates agree to “accept and abide by the decision of the 2023 presidential election and, if disputes should emerge, to [use] constitutional measures and appeal to the courts rather than alternative unconstitutional means” by signing the peace agreement.

Regarding the joint security operation conducted on the streets of Lagos and Abeokuta, Baba stated that the joint operations aimed to stabilize internal security prior to the election, particularly in light of the violence that followed the currency swap policy, and that “by the grace of God, we will be able to do that.”

According to the Daily Trust, President Buhari spoke with Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, yesterday.

The president stated that it was a part of the measures to guarantee that the elections were successfully held, noting that Yakubu had requested the talk.

When explaining why he arrived a few minutes late for the inauguration and delivery of N12 billion in security equipment to the military and the Nigeria Police Force, Buhari made this statement.

The INEC has grounded me. You understand that next Saturday is a great day for us, and I follow INEC’s orders to ensure that there are no justifications for the election’s failure, Buhari had previously informed his visitors.

Umaroo1 (

)