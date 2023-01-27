At APC campaign rally in Benue, Tinubu makes a mistake while addressing his supporters

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress’s (APC) presidential candidate and a former governor of Lagos State, addressed a rally for the election on Tuesday in Makurdi, Benue State.

Thousands of the former governor’s supporters, who are also the APC’s presidential candidate, came out in support of him. However, Tinubu stated the following to his audience during his speech at a political rally in Makurdi, Benue: “What would you do on February 21st? Voting for your advancement? All of our pupils, please know that once you vote for me, we will all set you all up.”

Although Bola Tinubu stated during his campaign today that the 2023 presidential election would take place on February 21, it will actually take place on February 25.

